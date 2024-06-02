United Community Bank Buys 1,951 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

United Community Bank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 206.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.48. 13,830,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,180. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

