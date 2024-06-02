Uniswap (UNI) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $9.43 or 0.00013886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.65 billion and $142.25 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00122465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008736 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,930,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

