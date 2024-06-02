Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Trimmed by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Unilever by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3,718.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 167,146 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

