UiPath’s (PATH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.59.

PATH stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. UiPath has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 in the last ninety days. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

