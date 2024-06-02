UGE International (CVE:UGE) Downgraded to Tender at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of UGE International (CVE:UGE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.00.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts cut UGE International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
UGE International Stock Performance
UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that UGE International will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About UGE International
UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
