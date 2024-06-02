UGE International (CVE:UGE) Downgraded to Tender at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of UGE International (CVE:UGE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.00.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts cut UGE International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get UGE International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UGE

UGE International Stock Performance

UGE opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.88. UGE International has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that UGE International will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UGE International

(Get Free Report)

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.