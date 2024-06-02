UBS Group Raises HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $34.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HPQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.64.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

