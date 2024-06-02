UBS Group Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $21.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.21.

NYSE CHWY opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 364.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 171.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 234,556 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 21.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

