Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Head to Head Survey

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuya and MarketWise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $229.99 million 4.43 -$60.31 million ($0.08) -25.25 MarketWise $448.18 million 0.96 $1.78 million $0.04 32.51

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketWise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -17.53% -2.82% -2.58% MarketWise 0.46% -0.74% 0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Tuya and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tuya and MarketWise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tuya presently has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 33.66%. MarketWise has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.23%. Given MarketWise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Tuya.

Volatility and Risk

Tuya has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MarketWise beats Tuya on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers cloud-based software value-added services that provides end users with smart features, such as cloud storage; and Cube Smart Private Cloud Solution which enables conglomerates to build their own autonomous and controllable IoT platforms; and could-based services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company provides smart solutions for IoT devices that integrates software capabilities; and enables developers to activate an IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners, and end users to engage and communicate through a range of smart devices, as well as sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, renewable energy, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

