Truist Financial Trims Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Target Price to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHO. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Baird R W upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 79.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 28,574 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

