Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 2.3 %

TRIP opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

