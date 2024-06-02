Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.47.

TREX stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $86.48. 893,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,437. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

