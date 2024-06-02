Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 732.2 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF remained flat at $7.10 during trading on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
