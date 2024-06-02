Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 732.2 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF remained flat at $7.10 during trading on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

