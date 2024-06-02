Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stake Boosted by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP raised its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Travere Therapeutics worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter.

TVTX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 1,099,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,070. The company has a market capitalization of $564.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

