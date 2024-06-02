Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Traton Price Performance

Shares of Traton stock remained flat at $35.62 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. Traton has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Get Traton alerts:

About Traton

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.