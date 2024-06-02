Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Traton Price Performance
Shares of Traton stock remained flat at $35.62 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. Traton has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $38.24.
About Traton
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Traton
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.