Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,976. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

