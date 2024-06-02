Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RSPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,412. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $36.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.