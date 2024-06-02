Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 771 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,415,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,259,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

View Our Latest Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.