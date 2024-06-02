Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. 435,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.