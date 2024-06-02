Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FCF US Quality ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

TTAC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,895 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $387.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.96. FCF US Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Get FCF US Quality ETF alerts:

FCF US Quality ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The FCF US Quality ETF (TTAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. TTAC was launched on Sep 28, 2016 and is managed by FCF Advisors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FCF US Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCF US Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.