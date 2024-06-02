Tradition Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 357.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 529.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 644,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,327,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,513. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

