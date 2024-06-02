Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,377 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,985,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 372,073 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $8,382,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Samsara by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 58,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 301,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Samsara Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,593,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,191.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock valued at $64,706,415. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

