Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,781,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ARKK traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $42.45. 12,984,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,497,726. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.