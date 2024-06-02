Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000.

Shares of SUSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.42. 57,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,677. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

