Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 605.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,817. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.16.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

