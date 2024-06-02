Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 1,027.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 68,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CTEC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 2,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,457. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $52.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

