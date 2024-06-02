Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of XOM traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,037,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682,006. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $462.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

