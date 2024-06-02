Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,747 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.96. 28,085,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,082,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

