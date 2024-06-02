Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,720 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 247.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco India ETF worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

Invesco India ETF Price Performance

PIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,837. Invesco India ETF has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $238.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

