Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 792.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.29. 1,321,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day moving average is $240.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

