Touchstar (LON:TST) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $90.53

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.53 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 97.50 ($1.25). Touchstar shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 9,000 shares.

Touchstar Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Touchstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Touchstar’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Touchstar’s payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

About Touchstar

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

