Toncoin Price Reaches $6.91 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $6.91 or 0.00010176 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $23.58 billion and $350.55 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011453 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,886.74 or 1.00008887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012036 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00112466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,153,318 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,164,015.158956 with 2,412,332,141.212465 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.32428927 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 382 active market(s) with $131,161,279.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

