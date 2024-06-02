TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

TomTom Price Performance

Shares of TMOAY stock remained flat at $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. TomTom has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

