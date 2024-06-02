Toast (NYSE:TOST) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Toast from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,010 shares of company stock worth $6,001,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 12.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after buying an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Toast by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Toast by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,189,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,356,000 after buying an additional 808,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

