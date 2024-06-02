Tigress Financial Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $245.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.59.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $192.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,270 shares of company stock worth $46,511,696. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $33,250,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,756,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.