Tigress Financial Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $245.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.40.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $176.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,894 shares of company stock worth $21,363,909. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

