The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.70. 2,119,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.24. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

