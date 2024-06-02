The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,780,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,093. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

