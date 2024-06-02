The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cato

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cato by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC now owns 844,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 103,177 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cato by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cato by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 76,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,313 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Cato by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cato from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Cato Stock Performance

Cato stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Cato has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $174.88 million during the quarter.

Cato Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Cato’s payout ratio is -80.95%.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

