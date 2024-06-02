TerraClassicUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.52 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $163.37 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00052907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000970 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,292,655 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,712,542 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

