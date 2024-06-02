TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $155.71 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00051646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000969 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,286,836 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,704,769 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

