Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Posts Earnings Results

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative net margin of 182.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Down 17.9 %

Tenet Fintech Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 57,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,328. Tenet Fintech Group has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

