Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.10). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TNYA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TNYA opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.61. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 240,082 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 2,635.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 240,436 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 501.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46,847 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

