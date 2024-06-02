Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Guess? alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guess?

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. Guess? has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter worth $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Guess? by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.