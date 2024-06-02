Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Telefónica Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.62.
Telefónica Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is -150.00%.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
