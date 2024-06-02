Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Telefónica Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.62.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefónica Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 52.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,952,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,590 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,519,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,474,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Telefónica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

