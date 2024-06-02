Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Position Increased by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 138.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after buying an additional 532,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

NYSE VIV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.