Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 386.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 386.25 ($4.93).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TM17 shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 310 ($3.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM17
Team17 Group Price Performance
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Team17 Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.