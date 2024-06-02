Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 386.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 386.25 ($4.93).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TM17 shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 310 ($3.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TM17 opened at GBX 312 ($3.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 259.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($4.98). The firm has a market cap of £454.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,400.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

