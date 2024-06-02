TD Cowen Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $266.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $224.00 to $266.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.09.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $3,598,842.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,453,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

