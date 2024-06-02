TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in May

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,298,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 1,712,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 236.0 days.

TCL Electronics Price Performance

Shares of TCLHF remained flat at $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313. TCL Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Get TCL Electronics alerts:

About TCL Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.