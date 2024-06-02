TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in May

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,298,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 1,712,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 236.0 days.
TCL Electronics Price Performance
Shares of TCLHF remained flat at $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313. TCL Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.
About TCL Electronics
