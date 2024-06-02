TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,018.08

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,018.08 ($38.55) and traded as low as GBX 2,542 ($32.46). TBC Bank Group shares last traded at GBX 2,550 ($32.57), with a volume of 134,021 shares trading hands.
TBC Bank Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 420.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,006.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,936.57.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($41.34), for a total value of £328,523.13 ($419,569.77). Company insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile
TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TBC Bank Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.