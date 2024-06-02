TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,018.08

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,018.08 ($38.55) and traded as low as GBX 2,542 ($32.46). TBC Bank Group shares last traded at GBX 2,550 ($32.57), with a volume of 134,021 shares trading hands.

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 420.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,006.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,936.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($41.34), for a total value of £328,523.13 ($419,569.77). Company insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

