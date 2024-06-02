T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,863,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,735,127,037.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 684,863,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,735,127,037.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,027,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,978,079. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,684,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,042. The firm has a market cap of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $175.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

